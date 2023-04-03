A TL-2 Y1 rocket, carrying a satellite which will be used in remote sensing imaging experiments and other technical verifications, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua via EPA-EFE
Private Chinese firm takes big step towards developing reusable rockets with launch of liquid-propellant rocket
- Beijing Tianbing Technology Co, also known as Space Pioneer, successfully sent its liquid-propellant Tianlong-2 rocket into orbit on Sunday
- Recent funding secured by the company is expected to finance the launch of a larger Tianlong-3 rocket with a reusable first stage, rivalling SpaceX
A TL-2 Y1 rocket, carrying a satellite which will be used in remote sensing imaging experiments and other technical verifications, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua via EPA-EFE