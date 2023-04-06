The overnight success of ChatGPT has left many in China wondering why the domestic artificial intelligence industry did not beat OpenAI to the punch. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s ChatGPT quandary the result of a lack of vision and fundamental research, say researchers

  • A lack of visionary leaders and funding contributed to China falling behind in large language models, according to a Chinese Academy of Sciences researcher
  • The question of why a Chinese company has not produced something like ChatGPT has plagued the domestic AI industry since the hit chatbot was released last year

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 9:29pm, 6 Apr, 2023

