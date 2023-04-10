Four years after Maersk and IBM teamed up to create the blockchain-based TradeLens platform, the programme was shut down, leaving the door open for rivals. Photo: Xinhua
Blockchain-based logistics looks increasingly Chinese after exit of Maersk, but Hong Kong’s GSBN has global ambitions
- Hong Kong-based Global Shipping Business Network has the largest blockchain platform for collaboration in shipping and logistics after TradeLens closure
- Blockchain has yet to catch on in the industry, but GSBN founder Bertrand Chen said it could take another decade amid further industry digitisation
