Signage outside the Alibaba Group Holding offices in Beijing, China, Jan. 17, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba says its ChatGPT-like service will be integrated into all products, starting with DingTalk and Tmall Genie
- Tongyi Qianwen will first be integrated into DingTalk, the workplace and application development platform, and Tmall Genie, an IoT-enabled smart home appliance
- Large language models like Tongyi Qianwen could be used to provide conversational bots, or digital assistants, to Alibaba’s cloud clients, according to IDC China
Signage outside the Alibaba Group Holding offices in Beijing, China, Jan. 17, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg