Signage outside the Alibaba Group Holding offices in Beijing, China, Jan. 17, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Signage outside the Alibaba Group Holding offices in Beijing, China, Jan. 17, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Artificial intelligence
Tech /  Tech Trends

Alibaba says its ChatGPT-like service will be integrated into all products, starting with DingTalk and Tmall Genie

  • Tongyi Qianwen will first be integrated into DingTalk, the workplace and application development platform, and Tmall Genie, an IoT-enabled smart home appliance
  • Large language models like Tongyi Qianwen could be used to provide conversational bots, or digital assistants, to Alibaba’s cloud clients, according to IDC China

Ben JiangTracy QuCoco Feng
Ben Jiang in Beijing Tracy Qu in Shanghaiand Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 12:28pm, 11 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Signage outside the Alibaba Group Holding offices in Beijing, China, Jan. 17, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Signage outside the Alibaba Group Holding offices in Beijing, China, Jan. 17, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE