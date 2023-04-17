Chinese tech firms have been quick to respond, with Alibaba last week launching Tongyi Qianwen, which means seeking truth from a thousand questions, in Beijing last week, hot on the heels of Ernie Bot from Chinese search and AI giant Baidu. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

Although cautious, Xiao still sees opportunities for Chinese AI efforts in this field, particularly when it comes to leveraging large data troves to provide bespoke solutions for specific industries, such as finance, government services and energy.

Xiao’s comments echo the view of Xie Xuzhang, an investor at Chinese boutique investment bank Lighthouse Capital, who told the Post in February that “while [many] innovations come from overseas markets in the first place, Chinese companies have the capability to turn innovations into excellent products”.

Xie said that from an investor’s perspective, there will be more opportunities for Chinese start-ups and firms at the application level.

Cao Yan, a general manager at Tencent Cloud’s industrial ecosystem arm and a speaker at the Shanghai AI forum, said at the event that the best way for smaller Chinese companies to leverage the prowess of LLMs would be for them to have smaller AI models trickle down from the larger models, and then use them in actual business scenarios.

“The use scenarios will not be done independently by just one company, a symbiotic ecosystem is needed,” he said.

Speakers at the event also noted the importance of AI when it comes to upscaling China’s manufacturing sector, which has been hit by geopolitical tensions and moves by some multinational companies to diversify their supply chains away from China.