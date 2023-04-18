Alibaba Group Holding’s own large language model, Tongyi Qianwen, was unveiled by the e-commerce giant on April 7, 2023. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba embeds own ChatGPT-style service to workplace communications app DingTalk, heating up competition in China’s AI tools market
- Powered by Alibaba’s own large language model Tongyi Qianwen, DingTalk is now able to compose articles and generate posts based on simple user prompts
- This latest initiative underscores how Chinese technology firms are stepping up their development of competitive generative AI tools
