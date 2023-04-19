Workers in a Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, in southern China’s Guangdong province, on May 27, 2010. Photo: AFP
Foxconn wages fall below US$3 per hour in Shenzhen as Apple shifts supply chain away from China
- Foxconn was offering workers in China’s southern tech hub 19 to 20 yuan per hour this week, down from as much as 26 yuan last year
- The Taiwanese manufacturer has been ramping up production in India and Vietnam as Apple seeks to diversify production away from China
Workers in a Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, in southern China’s Guangdong province, on May 27, 2010. Photo: AFP