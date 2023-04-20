The first ruling in Hong Kong recognising cryptocurrency as property came from a case involving Gatecoin, a now-defunct exchange that faced years of turbulence. Photo: Shutterstock
Cryptocurrency is property in Hong Kong, court rules for the first time, bolstering city’s efforts to promote industry
- In a case involving now-defunct crypto exchange Gatecoin, a court ruled that cryptocurrencies are property that can form the subject of a trust
- The landmark ruling gives legal basis to what many lawyers already believed about crypto, as Hong Kong vies to become a virtual asset hub
