Crypto dealers find willing partners at Hong Kong banks seeking to fill SVB void amid city’s virtual asset push

  • Hong Kong’s licensed digital asset trading platforms are partnering with both local virtual banks and larger Chinese institutions
  • As the city prepares new licensing requirements and greater retail participation, more competitors are expected navigate tough requirements to enter the market

Dylan Butts

Updated: 6:00pm, 21 Apr, 2023

The ZA Bank logo at the its offices in Hong Kong on April 11, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
