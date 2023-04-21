The ZA Bank logo at the its offices in Hong Kong on April 11, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Crypto dealers find willing partners at Hong Kong banks seeking to fill SVB void amid city’s virtual asset push
- Hong Kong’s licensed digital asset trading platforms are partnering with both local virtual banks and larger Chinese institutions
- As the city prepares new licensing requirements and greater retail participation, more competitors are expected navigate tough requirements to enter the market
