The Tokyo skyline pictured with Mount Fuji in the background. Japanese start-ups are drawing more attention as funding dries up in other markets. Photo: Shutterstock
Japanese start-ups see rising interest from banks as government seeks to revitalise tech sector
- Lenders in Japan are planning to increase the staff they allocate to start-up businesses as the government aims to stimulate entrepreneurship
- The government envisions start-up investment will grow to US$74.3 billion in five years, with the goal to make Japan the largest start-up hub in Asia
