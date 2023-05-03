This file photo taken on October 2, 2018 shows Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma attending the WTO public forum on sustainable trade in Geneva. Photo: AFP
This file photo taken on October 2, 2018 shows Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma attending the WTO public forum on sustainable trade in Geneva. Photo: AFP
Alibaba
Tech /  Tech Trends

Jack Ma returns to public life with professorships in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Tel Aviv and Kigali

  • Last month, Ma accepted a three-year term as honorary professor at the University of Hong Kong, a role that is set to deepen his ties with the city
  • The African Leadership University in Rwanda appointed Ma as a visiting professor, citing his ‘vast experience in entrepreneurship and sustainable development’

Zhou Xin
Zhou Xin

Updated: 1:02pm, 3 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
This file photo taken on October 2, 2018 shows Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma attending the WTO public forum on sustainable trade in Geneva. Photo: AFP
This file photo taken on October 2, 2018 shows Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma attending the WTO public forum on sustainable trade in Geneva. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE