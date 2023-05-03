This file photo taken on October 2, 2018 shows Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma attending the WTO public forum on sustainable trade in Geneva. Photo: AFP
Jack Ma returns to public life with professorships in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Tel Aviv and Kigali
- Last month, Ma accepted a three-year term as honorary professor at the University of Hong Kong, a role that is set to deepen his ties with the city
- The African Leadership University in Rwanda appointed Ma as a visiting professor, citing his ‘vast experience in entrepreneurship and sustainable development’
