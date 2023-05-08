A representation of the cryptocurrency is seen in front of Binance logo. Photo: Reuters
Blockchain
Tech /  Tech Trends

Binance halts bitcoin withdrawals twice in half a day amid build-up of unprocessed transactions

  • The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange says it did not offer crypto miners high enough fees to process bitcoin transactions
  • The service suspension comes as Binance faces growing regulatory scrutiny, including in the US, following a meteoric rise internationally

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 9:00pm, 8 May, 2023

