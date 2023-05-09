Souvenir tokens representing cryptocurrency bitcoin plunged into water in this illustration taken May 17, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Crypto exchange Bittrex files for bankruptcy 3 weeks after US SEC accused it of illegally selling securities
- Bittrex filed for bankruptcy protection in the US, where it ceased operations on April 30, saying it would not impact global operations
- The SEC sued Bittrex in April over allegations that the former CEO encouraged crypto issuers to delete public statements to skirt securities law
