The website of Artifact Labs. Photo: Screenshot
Hong Kong NFT firm Artifact Labs touts upcoming museum partnerships after US$3.25 mln seed round
- Artifact Labs plan to use its new funding to grow the business and fund its purchase of the source code from an NFT infrastructure provider, CEO Phillip Pon says
- The Hong Kong firm is working to collaborate with a number of global museums and cultural institutions to help them digitise and preserve information and assets
