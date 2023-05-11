This file photo taken on January 23, 2023 shows screens displaying the logos of OpenAI and ChatGPT. Photo: AFP
This file photo taken on January 23, 2023 shows screens displaying the logos of OpenAI and ChatGPT. Photo: AFP
Artificial intelligence
Tech /  Tech Trends

How quickly are China’s ChatGPT-style services catching up with Microsoft-backed OpenAI?

  • iFlyTek claims its own large language model (LLM) application would be able to surpass ChatGPT in the Chinese language world by October
  • One expert says China lags ChatGPT by about 2 to 3 years, while the race has entered another phase with OpenAI’s GPT4 hailed as the most advanced LLM to date

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 7:00am, 11 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
This file photo taken on January 23, 2023 shows screens displaying the logos of OpenAI and ChatGPT. Photo: AFP
This file photo taken on January 23, 2023 shows screens displaying the logos of OpenAI and ChatGPT. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE