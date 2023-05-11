This file photo taken on January 23, 2023 shows screens displaying the logos of OpenAI and ChatGPT. Photo: AFP
How quickly are China’s ChatGPT-style services catching up with Microsoft-backed OpenAI?
- iFlyTek claims its own large language model (LLM) application would be able to surpass ChatGPT in the Chinese language world by October
- One expert says China lags ChatGPT by about 2 to 3 years, while the race has entered another phase with OpenAI’s GPT4 hailed as the most advanced LLM to date
This file photo taken on January 23, 2023 shows screens displaying the logos of OpenAI and ChatGPT. Photo: AFP