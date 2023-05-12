Binance founder and CEO Zhao Changpeng, commonly known as “CZ”, speaks at Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome on May 10, 2022. Photo: Getty Images
Binance’s US business looks to cut founder Zhao Changpeng’s majority stake amid regulatory pressure
- Binance.US executives worry that since Zhao was named in a lawsuit from US regulators that the company may not be able to acquire certain licences, report says
- The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued Binance and CEO Zhao in March for operating an allegedly ‘illegal’ exchange and ‘sham’ compliance programme
