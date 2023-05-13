A boy points to an AI robot poster during the 2022 World Robot Conference at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition on August 18, 2022. Photo: Getty Images
A boy points to an AI robot poster during the 2022 World Robot Conference at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition on August 18, 2022. Photo: Getty Images
Artificial intelligence
Tech /  Tech Trends

Beijing calls for more Internet 3.0 research in areas including generative artificial intelligence and virtual reality

  • The Beijing municipal government is soliciting subsidised projects researching artificial intelligence, 3D content, and AR and VR applications
  • The city is seeking to bolster its efforts in areas it has classified as Internet 3.0 amid national calls for technological self-reliance

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 7:30pm, 13 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A boy points to an AI robot poster during the 2022 World Robot Conference at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition on August 18, 2022. Photo: Getty Images
A boy points to an AI robot poster during the 2022 World Robot Conference at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition on August 18, 2022. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE