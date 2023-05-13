A boy points to an AI robot poster during the 2022 World Robot Conference at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition on August 18, 2022. Photo: Getty Images
Beijing calls for more Internet 3.0 research in areas including generative artificial intelligence and virtual reality
- The Beijing municipal government is soliciting subsidised projects researching artificial intelligence, 3D content, and AR and VR applications
- The city is seeking to bolster its efforts in areas it has classified as Internet 3.0 amid national calls for technological self-reliance
