Hong Kong wuxia author Louis Cha Leung-yung, known by his pen name Jin Yong, holds a copy of his novel “Book and Sword, Gratitude and Revenge” at his office in the city on July 29, 2002. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong wuxia novelist Louis Cha ‘Jin Yong’ gets posthumous victory in copyright lawsuit against mainland fan fiction writer
- The Guangzhou Intellectual Property Court ruled that mainland Chinese writer Yang Zhi’s 2002 novel There They Were constituted copyright infringement
- Yang and his publishers were ordered to pay 1.88 million yuan to the estate of wuxia novelist Louis Cha Leung-yung, known by his pen name Jin Yong
