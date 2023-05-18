Representations of the digital cryptocurrency, bitcoin, Litecoin and ether are displayed atop Japanese 10,000 yen notes on March 20, 2020. Photo: Getty
Representations of the digital cryptocurrency, bitcoin, Litecoin and ether are displayed atop Japanese 10,000 yen notes on March 20, 2020. Photo: Getty
Digital currencies
Tech /  Tech Trends

Litecoin rallies 20 per cent as speculators flock to 12-year-old crypto in search of bitcoin alternative

  • After a rise in bitcoin transaction costs, speculators have flocked to Litecoin, which has faster transaction times on its blockchain
  • The 11th-largest cryptocurrency has been buoyed by speculators piling in before the rewards for miners halves, which is expected in July or August

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:12am, 18 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Representations of the digital cryptocurrency, bitcoin, Litecoin and ether are displayed atop Japanese 10,000 yen notes on March 20, 2020. Photo: Getty
Representations of the digital cryptocurrency, bitcoin, Litecoin and ether are displayed atop Japanese 10,000 yen notes on March 20, 2020. Photo: Getty
READ FULL ARTICLE