Representations of the digital cryptocurrency, bitcoin, Litecoin and ether are displayed atop Japanese 10,000 yen notes on March 20, 2020. Photo: Getty
Litecoin rallies 20 per cent as speculators flock to 12-year-old crypto in search of bitcoin alternative
- After a rise in bitcoin transaction costs, speculators have flocked to Litecoin, which has faster transaction times on its blockchain
- The 11th-largest cryptocurrency has been buoyed by speculators piling in before the rewards for miners halves, which is expected in July or August
Representations of the digital cryptocurrency, bitcoin, Litecoin and ether are displayed atop Japanese 10,000 yen notes on March 20, 2020. Photo: Getty