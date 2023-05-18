Grammarly is seeking to pivot from a classroom tool to a professional business assistant as it integrates generative AI into its new offerings. Photo: Shutterstock
Grammarly taps the power of generative AI with a new office tool that pits it against Google and Microsoft
- Grammarly Business uses artificial intelligence to do things like summarise email threads and compose replies
- The move is part of an effort to pivot from a grammar-and-spelling checker for the education industry to a corporate communications tool
Grammarly is seeking to pivot from a classroom tool to a professional business assistant as it integrates generative AI into its new offerings. Photo: Shutterstock