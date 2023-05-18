58.com, China’s oldest classifieds website, is laying off 30 per cent of its staff, joining other Chinese tech giants grappling with a slow economy. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s Craigslist, 58.com, axes thousands of jobs, sources say, amid economic slowdown and tech sector malaise
- The operator of China’s oldest classifieds website has begun sweeping lay-offs expected to hit 30 per cent of staff, or as many as 10,000 workers
- The company, which listed in New York in 2013, went private in 2020 in one of the earliest stock market casualties of souring US-China relations
58.com, China’s oldest classifieds website, is laying off 30 per cent of its staff, joining other Chinese tech giants grappling with a slow economy. Photo: Shutterstock