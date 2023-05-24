A Shein distribution centre in Whitestown, Indiana in the US seen in October 2022. Shein is looking at building a factory in Mexico as an option to diversify production away from China. Photo: Shutterstock
Fast-fashion giant Shein plans Mexico factory in diversification away from China, where it was founded, amid tensions
- Shein is exploring plans for a factory in Mexico, sources told Reuters, following plans to build a manufacturing network in Brazil
- The company is weighing ‘nearshoring options’ as it diversifies away from Chinese production amid heightened political tensions and accusations of forced labour
