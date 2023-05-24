China firms have earned millions in crypto for supplying fentanyl substances, according to blockchain research reports. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
China-based chemical firms have earned millions in cryptocurrency by supplying fentanyl substances to drug cartels: reports
- Elliptic, a London-based blockchain analytics firm, says it identified more than 90 China-based chemicals firms willing to sell fentanyl precursors
- Most popular crypto token accepted by these suppliers is bitcoin, followed by the stablecoin Tether (USDT), according to Elliptic report
