China firms have earned millions in crypto for supplying fentanyl substances, according to blockchain research reports. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
China firms have earned millions in crypto for supplying fentanyl substances, according to blockchain research reports. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Digital currencies
Tech /  Tech Trends

China-based chemical firms have earned millions in cryptocurrency by supplying fentanyl substances to drug cartels: reports

  • Elliptic, a London-based blockchain analytics firm, says it identified more than 90 China-based chemicals firms willing to sell fentanyl precursors
  • Most popular crypto token accepted by these suppliers is bitcoin, followed by the stablecoin Tether (USDT), according to Elliptic report

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 9:30pm, 24 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China firms have earned millions in crypto for supplying fentanyl substances, according to blockchain research reports. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
China firms have earned millions in crypto for supplying fentanyl substances, according to blockchain research reports. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE