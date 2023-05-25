Silicon wafer semiconductors on display at a science park in Hsinchu county, Taiwan, on September 16, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Silicon wafer semiconductors on display at a science park in Hsinchu county, Taiwan, on September 16, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Artificial intelligence
Tech /  Tech Trends

AI frenzy boosts shares of Asia tech hardware exporters amid optimism over chip sales

  • Investors looking at chip giants like SK Hynix and TSMC are undeterred by expectations for a US recession and worsening Sino-American relations
  • Stocks linked to semiconductors have done well amid a surge of interest in AI following the launch of ChatGPT last year

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:32am, 25 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Silicon wafer semiconductors on display at a science park in Hsinchu county, Taiwan, on September 16, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Silicon wafer semiconductors on display at a science park in Hsinchu county, Taiwan, on September 16, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE