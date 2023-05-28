Yoho is one of multiple apps that Chinese developer Newborn Town has found success with in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese app factory Newborn Town has designs on Southeast Asia with many smaller platforms, flipping the TikTok model
- As political scrutiny of Chinese apps grows overseas, Newborn Town is finding success by churning out multiple social media and dating apps
- Co-founder Li Ping says Newborn started by focusing on China, but quickly realised there were greater opportunities in other markets with less competition
