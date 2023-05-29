The new function in Zhihu’s question-and-answer app uses a large language model that it co-developed with Beijing-based AI start-up ModelBest. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s Quora-like platform Zhihu embeds AI feature on Q&A service, joining other mainland tech firms in ChatGPT frenzy

  • Zhihu will immediately start its internal test of the function called Sousuo Juhe, which translates to ‘search aggregation’ in English
  • The firm uses a large language model co-developed with Beijing-based AI start-up ModelBest, which unveiled its own ChatGPT-like chatbot called Luca

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:30am, 29 May, 2023

