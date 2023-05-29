Rene Haas, chief executive of British chip designer Arm, presents the company’s latest innovation at the Computex conference and exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 29, 2023. Photo: Reuters
SoftBank-owned British chip design firm Arm rolls out new tech for mobile devices, Taiwan’s MediaTek signs up to use
- Arm’s new technology for mobile devices will be used by Taiwanese chip designer MediaTek to boost the performance of next-generation smartphones
- MediaTek has been pushing into the market to supply integrated circuits for premium smartphones, a market once dominated by rival Qualcomm
Rene Haas, chief executive of British chip designer Arm, presents the company’s latest innovation at the Computex conference and exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 29, 2023. Photo: Reuters