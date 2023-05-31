Xiao-I Corp’s senior management and guests take part in the ceremonial ringing of the opening bell at the Nasdaq Stock Market in New York City on March 9, 2023. Photo: Handout
Chinese AI chatbot firm Xiao-I eyes global market after Nasdaq IPO on ChatGPT fever
- Xiao-I, which raised US$39 million from its IPO in March, wants international sales to account for half of its revenue, founder and CEO Yuan Hui says
- The Shanghai-based firm aims to sharpen its focus on business clients, with plans to launch a large language model in June
