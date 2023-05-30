Should the Geekbench findings get confirmed, Powerleader’s Powerstar CPU would mark the latest scandal to tarnish China’s development of indigenous chips, following the infamous Hanxin case in 2006. Image: Shutterstock
Intel inside? Chinese firm Powerleader’s ‘home-grown’ chip suspected of being a rebadged microprocessor from US giant, test results show
- Microprocessor benchmark testing on Geekbench found that Powerleader’s Powerstar chips were identical to Intel’s Core i3-10105 Comet Lake CPU
- Shenzhen -based Powerleader, which has no track record in semiconductor development, has been using Intel chips on its computer products
Should the Geekbench findings get confirmed, Powerleader’s Powerstar CPU would mark the latest scandal to tarnish China’s development of indigenous chips, following the infamous Hanxin case in 2006. Image: Shutterstock