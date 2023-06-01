The bitcoin logo seen in Hong Kong on December 21, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s first step in regulating crypto comes with high costs, but exchanges are undeterred
- Hong Kong’s new licensing requirements for crypto exchanges come with greater burdens for exchange operators, but many still want a foothold in the city
- The rules, which now allow for retail trading, came into force this month, marking the first step in Hong Kong’s bid to become a virtual asset hub
