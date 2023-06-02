The Chinese flag is seen on a microprocessor attached to a circuit board in this photo illustration. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Semiconductors
Chinese computer maker Powerleader says its CPU was developed ‘with the support of Intel’

  • Powerleader said that its first-generation Powerstar CPU, which was released on May 6, ‘is a customised product’ developed with Intel’s support
  • In a statement on Weibo, Powerleader’s chairman said the company would ‘stick to the plan and … become a new force in the Chinese chip industry’

Lilian Zhang
Updated: 6:00pm, 2 Jun, 2023

