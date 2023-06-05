Mobvoi last month launched its large language model called Xuliehouzi, which roughly translates as “Sequencing Monkey”. Photo: Handout
Artificial intelligence
Tech /  Tech Trends

How a former Google scientist is trying to ride the wave of China’s ChatGPT-led AI boom

  • Beijing-based Mobvoi is one of many Chinese start-ups that have jumped on the bandwagon of large language models this year
  • Founder Li Zhifei graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a doctorate in computer science before he joined Google in 2010

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Beijing

Updated: 7:00am, 5 Jun, 2023

