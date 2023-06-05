Liu Cixin, the Hugo Award-winning author of bestselling science-fiction novel The Three-Body Problem. Photo: Handout
Artificial intelligence
Chinese science-fiction writer Liu Cixin, author of The Three-Body Problem, uses ChatGPT to craft speech, expects AI to replace ‘some human work’

  • The Hugo Award-winning author of The Three-Body Problem said he turned to ChatGPT because he was running out of time to write a speech
  • Chinese Nobel laureate Mo Yan had earlier revealed that he used ChatGPT to beat writer’s block and help him craft a speech

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 5 Jun, 2023

