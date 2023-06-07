The US Securities and Exchange Commission logo and representations of cryptocurrency seen in this illustration taken June 6, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Binance says US users’ crypto is safe after SEC files to freeze the exchange’s assets
- The SEC asked a federal court on Tuesday to issue a restraining order to freeze the US assets of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange
- Binance.US said the platform would continue normal deposit and withdrawal operations, and called the SEC’s step ‘unwarranted’
The US Securities and Exchange Commission logo and representations of cryptocurrency seen in this illustration taken June 6, 2023. Photo: Reuters