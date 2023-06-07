Shenzhen’s Futian central business district seen on July 8, 2022. Photo: AFP
Shenzhen’s central business district offers chip-making incentives, with millions in subsidies for new projects

  • Futian district, on the border of Hong Kong, is offering semiconductor companies research and development subsidies and up to 60 per cent off of rent
  • Policies from the district in China’s southern tech hub align with the central government’s push for chip self-sufficiency in the face of US sanctions

Iris Deng
Iris Deng in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:30pm, 7 Jun, 2023

