US regulators have filed charges against Binance and its CEO, alleging the platform failed to protect investors, promoted unregistered securities, and mishandled customer funds. Photo: Reuters
Banks to cut off Binance from US banking system as crypto giant suspends US dollar deposits amid SEC crackdown
- The US arm of Binance says it is pausing US dollar deposits, while continuing to provide crypto deposit services
- US financial regulators say they support a freeze on the assets of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange
