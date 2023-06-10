Sequoia China going solo is a sign that the bromance between US funds and China tech start-ups is over. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Sequoia China goes solo under HongShan brand, a sign that the bromance between US funds and China tech start-ups is over

  • The decision to make Sequoia China a separate entity is a fresh sign of decoupling between the world’s two largest economies
  • The advantage of being able to work both sides has become a liability as rivalry between Beijing and Washington has intensified

Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 10:00am, 10 Jun, 2023

