Sequoia China going solo is a sign that the bromance between US funds and China tech start-ups is over. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Sequoia China goes solo under HongShan brand, a sign that the bromance between US funds and China tech start-ups is over
- The decision to make Sequoia China a separate entity is a fresh sign of decoupling between the world’s two largest economies
- The advantage of being able to work both sides has become a liability as rivalry between Beijing and Washington has intensified
Sequoia China going solo is a sign that the bromance between US funds and China tech start-ups is over. Photo: Shutterstock Images