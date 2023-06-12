A smartphone shows the app for China’s digital yuan in Suzhou on December 14, 2020. Photo: Kyodo
China launches digital yuan ATMs in tropical Sanya, allowing tourists to exchange foreign cash for e-CNY
- The foreign exchange machines accept 20 different currencies for a physical card loaded with digital yuan to be used at designated merchants
- Sanya is a popular destination for tourists, who can have a hard time setting up Chinese mobile wallets that are now an essential feature of retail and dining
