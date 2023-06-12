This photo taken September 7, 2022 shows the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max on display at an Apple event in Cupertino, California. Photo: AFP
Apple’s supply chain in China evolves as Foxconn hires, Compal invests in Vietnam and MacBook production relocates to Thailand
- Experienced workers who have had more than two stints at Foxconn are being offered a bonus of 8,000 yuan to help with iPhone 15 production
- Compal Electronics, a key manufacturer of the iPad and Apple Watch, secured land worth US$30 million in Vietnam ‘to expand production capacity’
