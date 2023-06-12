The logos of Ernie Bot and Baidu are seen in this arranged photograph. Photo: Shutterstock
Baidu’s Ernie Bot tops Chinese large language model rankings by Xinhua think tank, but lags OpenAI’s ChatGPT
- Ernie Bot performs better in a series of tasks than competing services from Alibaba, iFlyTek and SenseTime, according to Xinhua Institute
- A different LLM test in China finds Qihoo 360’s Smart Brain to be the best-performing Chinese model, followed by iFlytek’s SparkDesk
