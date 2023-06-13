Binance has been accused by the US Securities and Exchange Commission of selling unregistered securities and instructing people how to get around geographic restrictions. Photo: Reuters
Binance’s US operations will ‘grind to a halt’ if SEC asset freeze upheld, crypto exchange’s lawyers say
- Binance’s US arm is urging a federal judge to reject a move by the securities regulator to freeze its assets, saying it would prevent it from serving customers
- The SEC is suing the crypto exchange and founder Zhao Changpeng, alleging ‘blatant disregard of US securities laws’ that puts customer funds at risk
