A woman looks at a NFT by Ryoji Ikeda titled “A Single Number That Has 10,000,086 Digits” on June 4, 2021, at Sotheby’s. Photo: AFP
Three Arrows Capital’s 37 NFTs sold for US$4.6 million loss at Sotheby’s amid crypto winter that has seen sales plummet
- The hedge fund, which filed for bankruptcy last year, sold the NFTs for US$10.9 million after buying them in 2021 for US$15.5 million worth of cryptocurrency
- The most expensive item ‘Ringers #879 (The Goose)’ by Canadian artist Dmitri Cherniak sold for US$6.2 million
