New blockchain -based security products are emerging in Hong Kong, offering investors a variety of ways to tap into the city’s growing Web3 industry in areas that are distinct from virtual assets like cryptocurrencies. With the announcement last week of a blockchain-based structured note from UBS and the Bank of China’s Hong Kong-based investment arm, the city now has its first private security product on a public blockchain since launching a new crypto licensing regime. It joins a government-backed green bond announced in February that is being offered on a private blockchain platform from Goldman Sachs. The products reflect interest in growing Hong Kong’s Web3 industry beyond just cryptocurrencies, which have been the focus of new regulations. “This helps to cement Hong Kong’s image as a financial centre that fosters a pro-blockchain ecosystem, especially because the issuance is on a public blockchain,” said Allen Huang, associate dean at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) Business School. In its bid to become a crypto hub, Hong Kong put into effect this month new rules on virtual assets that require exchanges to be licensed and limit retail investors to buying tokens with large market capitalisations, like bitcoin and ether. Importantly, though, securities and futures contracts are excluded from the city’s definition of such assets. Now investors are getting a look at how blockchain-based securities will work in the city. Bank of China unit issues securities on Ethereum blockchain in Hong Kong The product from Bank of China International Holdings (BOCI) is unique in that it is offered on Ethereum, the second-most popular blockchain after the one used for bitcoin. Ethereum’s main innovation was smart contracts, an idea that helped fuel the non-fungible token (NFT) boom in 2021. It marks a rare foray into public crypto products for a bank based in the mainland, where cryptocurrencies are strictly banned. While traditional notes are held by a central securities depository (CSD), the BOCI and UBS product is created as a smart contract and registered directly on the Ethereum network, with no CSD involved, a UBS spokeswoman told the Post on Friday. Using a public blockchain allows for “greater interoperability and connectivity across different market participants”, she said. The tokenised green bonds issued by the HKMA in February, in contrast, were issued on a permissioned blockchain, where the entire bond lifecycle – from issuance to settlement of secondary trading and maturity redemption – happens on-chain, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). While public blockchains can enhance shareholder confidence by offering greater transparency, they do not enforce privacy features required for regulated finance, so some information will likely remain off-chain, said HKUST’s Huang. Ying Wang, deputy CEO at BOCI, said in a statement earlier this week that the product is “designed specifically for customers in Asia-Pacific”. UBS clients can purchase the product with fiat currency, while the Swiss bank serves as a custodian of the product, according to the UBS spokeswoman. The new project could be seen as an extension of Bank of China’s blockchain efforts, said Jack Poon, professor of practice for fintech and entrepreneurship at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He noted that BOC, a state-owned bank, participated in HKMA’s tokenised green bond offering. The fact that it is now working with a Swiss bank in financial services and innovation is “quite significant”, he said. “It means that there is a will to continuously explore this over time,” Poon said. China’s new blockchain research centre will train half a million industry workers Some questions about public blockchain security tokens, such as the costs of issuance and whether they will be accessible to retail investors outside of licensed exchanges, remain unanswered, Poon said. “At this stage they may just want to show that yes, we can do this,” he said. “But I think the real need comes from when you can actually lower the cost.” BOCI and UBS have not said what kind of payouts investors can expect from the new note or detailed how it is structured. The government’s green bond, on the other hand, has specified a yield of 4.05 per cent with a one-year maturity. While the new products are being touted by some as another signal of Hong Kong’s forward-looking approach to Web3, the SFC regulates all securities the same – whether they are on a blockchain or not. Much of the hype around Hong Kong’s push to become a crypto hub revolves around its new regulations that went into effect this month. Those rules primarily apply to cryptocurrency exchanges and define virtual assets as those that are used “as a medium of exchange”. By virtue of being issued on a blockchain, these security products are still being seen as another way Hong Kong is expanding its Web3 footprint. “We see China definitely poised for driving innovation in digital financial assets,” said Ralf Kubli, board member at the Casper Association, the Switzerland-based non-profit organisation that operates the Casper Network blockchain. “With its digital-first mindset, and strong cross-border trade economies, it is only a matter of time until digitally native financial assets are commonplace.”