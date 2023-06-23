Israeli start-up Verobotics plans to deploy dozens of its autonomous robots to inspect and clean the exterior of Hong Kong skyscrapers in the coming months, as the city’s developers step up adoption of innovative property technology solutions. The Tel Aviv-based company’s lightweight robots, which are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology , can work around the clock and clean buildings up to 10 times faster than traditional workers, which make them a perfect match for the city’s around 9,000 high-rise buildings , according to company co-founder and chief executive Ido Genosar. “By the end of next year, we expect to have more than 50 robots deployed, and by 2025 we will at least double that number”, Genosar told the South China Morning Post in an interview on Wednesday. He said the firm already plans to open a Hong Kong office by the end of this year. In a positive sign for Verobotics’ local prospects, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu acknowledged the potential of its business in the city during a local reception for the 75th Independence Day of the State of Israel last Tuesday. “As we all know, Hong Kong is world-famous for having a concrete jungle full of high-rise buildings,” Lee said in his speech at the event. “So the business potential for this very innovative robotics project from Israel sounds pretty promising to us all!” Verobotics’ nine-kilogram cleaning robots, which walk on building surfaces using two robotic legs, suction cups and a safety wire, reflect the potential of proptech to modernise certain segments of the city’s property sector . Hong Kong developers are increasingly paying attention to proptech , as its adoption promises to enhance customer experience, reduce pollution, save energy and boost safety in the industry. “Due to the density of buildings that could benefit from our solution in Hong Kong, it makes sense for us to invest here, and the goal is to grow in the city and use it as a door, or in our case, a window to Asia”, Verobotics’ Genosar said. Founded in 2021, Verobotics first announced its move to Hong Kong in January, when it signed a US$5.4 million deal with local robotics solutions company Robocore Technology, its operational partner and distributor in the city. Genosar said he initially conceived of the idea for Verobotics when he worked in the facade construction industry in Israel . This sector, he said, widely used so-called building management units (BMUs), large cranes installed on top of buildings to support a platform for workers who clean and do maintenance work on the facade of buildings. “I couldn’t understand why the methods [in the industry] hadn’t changed in 100 years,” Genosar said. He asserted that the system of using BMUs was too labour- and time-intensive for building operators and dangerous for workers. Teaming up with company co-founder and chief technology officer Itay Levitan, Verobonics replaced the BMU with an autonomous system that consists of a roof unit, a climbing robot and a cleaning device, according to Genosar. Their system can purportedly be deployed on a site in less than an hour, with up to six robots cleaning a building’s facade at a time. While there are other existing window-cleaning robot solutions, few of these have replaced the BMU entirely, Genosar said. The cleaning apparatus is rappelled from under Verobotics’ AI-powered robot using a dry brush, rather than traditional liquids and chemicals used for such work, he said. While scaling the side of a building, the robot uses on-board cameras to scan the surface and create a 3D model which can be used to identify structural issues or pinpoint areas of heat or cooling loss, according to Genosar. Before Hong Kong leader Lee’s recent endorsement, Verobotics had already received backing from Sino Group , one of the city’s largest property developers. Verobotics had been part of Sino Group and Hongkong Land ’s PropXTech accelerator programme . The start-up was selected as part of a group of 10 proptech finalists from around the world that showcased their products in front of Hong Kong industry professionals and investors. How proptech is changing Hong Kong’s property industry Sino Group has already tested Verobotics’ robots on four of its buildings and it will be the first Hong Kong property developer to commercially deploy the company’s robots in the city, according to Genosar. While the current mode of Verobotics’ cleaning robot are fit for use on certain buildings with glass-and-aluminium facades, Genosar said the company and its local partner have identified hundreds of buildings which could use Verobotics’ solution. He indicated that the firm plans to create new devices for other types of buildings. Verobotics and partner Robocore expect to first pass safety clearance and obtain permits from several Hong Kong authorities before they can launch their AI-powered robot cleaners locally. Genosar said his company, which has received the necessary permit to operate in Israel, is confident that the robot’s built-in safety precautions will prove less hazardous than alternative building cleaning methods. Hong Kong is no stranger to the potential dangers of window cleaning and building maintenance. Last month, a 38-year-old domestic worker fell to her death while cleaning windows at her employer’s flat in Cheung Sha Wan. On commercial maintenance and construction projects, there have been a number of reported accidents involving human-operated cranes. Last September, a 65-tonne tower crane collapsed at a construction site , killing three workers and injuring six others at a public housing construction site.