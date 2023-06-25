MWC Shanghai, shown here in June 2019, returns this month with a sharpened focus on 5G transformation in China, the telecommunications industry’s largest 5G market. Photo: Visual China Group via Getty Images
MWC Shanghai returns as in-person event after 2-year pandemic hiatus as telecoms sector sharpens focus on 5G, internet, augmented reality
- This year’s event will focus on three main areas: 5G transformation, the Internet of Things and augmented reality
- That focus at MWC Shanghai underscores the importance of next-generation mobile network development in China
MWC Shanghai, shown here in June 2019, returns this month with a sharpened focus on 5G transformation in China, the telecommunications industry’s largest 5G market. Photo: Visual China Group via Getty Images