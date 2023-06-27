Employee sort packages at a JD.com logistics facility in Kuchan, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei, Alibaba, JD.com rank No 1 in Hurun China industrial Internet of Things top 30 list
- Huawei, Alibaba and JD.com lead in smart manufacturing, business-to-business transaction platforms, and customised operations management, respectively
- Among the 30 companies listed in the overall list, 11 were based in Beijing, seven in Shanghai, and four each in Hangzhou, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
