Employee sort packages at a JD.com logistics facility in Kuchan, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Employee sort packages at a JD.com logistics facility in Kuchan, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei
Tech /  Tech Trends

Huawei, Alibaba, JD.com rank No 1 in Hurun China industrial Internet of Things top 30 list

  • Huawei, Alibaba and JD.com lead in smart manufacturing, business-to-business transaction platforms, and customised operations management, respectively
  • Among the 30 companies listed in the overall list, 11 were based in Beijing, seven in Shanghai, and four each in Hangzhou, Guangzhou and Shenzhen

Ben Jiang
Ben Jiang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 27 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Employee sort packages at a JD.com logistics facility in Kuchan, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Employee sort packages at a JD.com logistics facility in Kuchan, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE