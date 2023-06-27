Baidu says its Ernie large language model now surpasses that of ChatGPT. Photo: AP
Baidu says latest version of Ernie Bot has surpassed ChatGPT 3.5, and outperforms ChatGPT 4 in Chinese language
- Baidu says tests show Ernie has surpassed GPT 3.5 in comprehensive ability tests and outperformed GPT 4 in Chinese-language abilities
- Baidu CEO Robin Li says Ernie’s ‘cumulative improvement in model performance’ is over 50 per cent since 3.0 was released for beta testing
