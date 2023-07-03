A staff member at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference looks at a robot at the venue in Shanghai on July 9, 2020. Photo: Reuters
China’s biggest AI conference kicks off this week with Qualcomm as the sole US sponsor amid escalating tech rivalry
- Chinese tech giants, including sanctions-hit Huawei and SenseTime, are the main attraction at the three-day World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai
- Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Tesla will all be at the conference, but the number of US sponsors has declined since 2019
A staff member at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference looks at a robot at the venue in Shanghai on July 9, 2020. Photo: Reuters