Tencent has announced that it will shut down its audio platform Penguin FM in September after years of struggling to catch up with rivals. Photo: Weibo
Tencent’s ‘third-tier’ audio platform Penguin FM to shut down in September after lagging far behind rivals like Ximalaya
- Penguin FM, launched in 2015, will shut down on September 6, after failing to attract the millions of users seen on Ximalaya, Dragonfly FM and Lizhi
- Chinese audio platforms saw renewed interest following the brief viral success of Clubhouse in 2021, contributing to heated competition
