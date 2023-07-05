There has been scant response from Apple and Chinese suppliers of its Vision Pro headset after a Financial Times report this week that the US tech giant is cutting planned output of the US$3,499 augmented-reality device by more than half. The California-based tech giant has slashed planned production of the new headset from an initial goal of 1 million units for the first year to 400,000 in 2024 due to complex design issues, according to the FT report, which cited unidentified sources from Apple and Chinese assembler Luxshare Precision Industry. Investors in Apple suppliers closely watch production targets, as any change in order volume can influence, or even decide, business performance in the near-term. Luxshare closed 0.94 per cent lower in Shenzhen on Wednesday, and is up 3.82 per cent for the week. Apple and Luxshare Precision did not immediately respond to requests for comments on Wednesday. Which mainland Chinese firms are part of Apple’s Vision Pro supply chain? Meanwhile, Suzhou-based electronics firm Bozhon Precision Industry Technology, which is involved in the assembly of the Apple Vision Pro, said it had not been informed of any production cuts, according to a report by Chinese newspaper Securities Daily. However, a company official told the Post that it does not comment on such matters as client information is confidential. Bozhon shares fell 0.56 per cent on Wednesday, giving it a loss of 0.43 per cent for the week. According to a report by Chinese media outlet ThePaper.com, Luxhare Precision said it could not comment on production plans as the information is confidential. China is set to become the manufacturing hub for the Apple headset, and hopes were high that production of the US tech giant’s first major new product in a decade would open up a new source of revenue for Chinese manufacturers. Global demand for hit products such as Apple’s iPhone helped spur the emergence of assemblers such as Taiwanese company Foxconn Technology Group, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the Apple Vision Pro, which allows users to experience digital content such as games and 3D videos overlaid onto any physical space, marked “the beginning of a new era for computing”. Analysts, however, have been cautious about short-term market reaction to the new headset. Apple has failed to “demonstrate the need to use the Vision Pro in everyday life”, and it remains to be seen “whether Apple can provide more attractive apps, content and an ecosystem before launch”, said Kuo Ming-chi, a TF International Securities analyst known for his accurate assessment of Apple’s business, shortly after launch. Dan Ives, managing director of Wedbush Securities, expects initial shipments to be roughly 150,000 units for the first year, and 1 million units in the second year at lower price points. The Financial Times report said Apple was only asking for parts for 130,000 to 150,000 units in the first year from two of its Chinese component suppliers, while plans for a cheaper version have been pushed back.